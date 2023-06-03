SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.