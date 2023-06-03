Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 7.1 %

SWK opened at $80.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $120.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

