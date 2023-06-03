Stewart Information Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $44.89 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

