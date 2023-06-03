Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

KWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.81. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -561.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock worth $5,794,248. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

