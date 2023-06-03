Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,769 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 4,291 put options.

GitLab Stock Down 6.1 %

GitLab stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GitLab by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $29,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

