StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
BRN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.40. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.33.
About Barnwell Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.