StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

BRN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.40. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.33.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

