StockNews.com Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.