StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery services, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia .

