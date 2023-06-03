StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About American Shared Hospital Services
