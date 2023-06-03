StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.