StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.8 %

NSPR stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

