StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 41.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

