StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

