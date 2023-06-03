StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE CIO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.