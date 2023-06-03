StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE CIO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 658.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

