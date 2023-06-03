StockNews.com Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to “Buy”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $83,500,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

