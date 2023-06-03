StockNews.com Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to “Hold”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STBA. Stephens upped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.34 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,813,000 after buying an additional 220,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,884,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 75,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

