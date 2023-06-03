SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXC opened at $7.33 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

