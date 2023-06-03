SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of AMLX opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.85. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,012,303.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,012,303.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,972,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,467 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,496. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

