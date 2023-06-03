Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after buying an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

