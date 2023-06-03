Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.88. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 396,740 shares.

Specifically, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $878.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Taboola.com by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

