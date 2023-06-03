TD Securities Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

TSE NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.84. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

