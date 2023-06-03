Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.