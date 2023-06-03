Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.7 %

PFGC opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

