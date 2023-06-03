Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

