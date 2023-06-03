Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 13,778 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

