Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,741 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 448,981 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 396,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period.

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

