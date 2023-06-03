Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 42,208 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

