Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,306,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock valued at $89,533,319 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

