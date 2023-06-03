Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $118.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

