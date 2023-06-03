Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after buying an additional 226,947 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

