Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $6,562,920 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

