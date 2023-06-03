Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

