Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

