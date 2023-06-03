Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Graco by 72.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

