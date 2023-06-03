Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.63 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

