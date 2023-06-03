Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.50% of Ducommun worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

