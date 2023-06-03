Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after acquiring an additional 277,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

ESS stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

