Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.28.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

