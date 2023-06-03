Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Capri by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capri by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Capri by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.