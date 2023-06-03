Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.