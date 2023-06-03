Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:AR opened at $21.32 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

