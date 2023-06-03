Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.23 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.