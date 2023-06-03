Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.28 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

