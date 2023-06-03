Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flex were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

