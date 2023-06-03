Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.42 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryerson were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

