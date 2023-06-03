Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.62 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,729 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $390,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

