Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.74 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.28, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

