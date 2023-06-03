Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

