Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,427 shares of company stock worth $9,507,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

