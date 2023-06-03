Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

PEAK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

