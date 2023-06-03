Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Sylvamo worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

